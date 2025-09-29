5 Emma Stone films which are unforgettable

Swagatalakshmi Roychowdhury
La La Land
This Ryan Gosling-Emma Stone starrer is a must-watch, even if it is overhyped. There's dancing. There's romance. There's whimsy. Need we say more?
Birdman
It's not perfect, and that is exactly why you need to watch it. Directed by Alejandro González Iñárritu, Birdman is a powerful technical showcase. It is a satirical film that delves into our desperate need to be liked and admired.
The Favourite
This comedy thriller, set in 18th century Britain, dives into the mechanics of power and cruelty, blending intrigue with absurd humor. You might expect Emma Stone’s character to end up back in the stables, but the film smartly subverts that. Its sharpness and dark wit is what makes it a must-watch movie.
Poor Things
Nothing screams bizarre but a wildly great ride like this 2023 movie starring Emma Stone. Brought back to life by an unorthodox scientist, a young woman runs off with a lawyer on a whirlwind adventure across the continents. As she learns more about herself and the world, she takes a stance for equality and liberation.
Easy A
We all love us a mix of romance and comedy! The smart and witty showcase and its irresistibly charming star, Emma Stone, leads us to give this movie an easy "A" grade.