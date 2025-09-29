5 low-calorie coffee orders you should bookmark

Ujjainee Roy
Americano: (5–10 calories, depending on size)
An Americano is made by diluting espresso with hot water (or cold for iced), so you still get that strong espresso flavor without milk or sugar
Cold Brew (5–15 calories)
This one is brewed slowly in cold water for 12–24 hours, it’s smoother and less acidic than iced coffee. Because it’s naturally a little sweeter, you don’t need much added sugar.
Cappuccino with skim milk (60–80 calories)
A cappuccino is ⅓ espresso, ⅓ steamed milk, ⅓ foam. Ordering with skim milk cuts down calories but keeps the creamy foam that makes it indulgent without being heavy.
Flat white with almond milk (50–70 calories)
Traditionally made with micro-foamed milk and espresso, it’s creamier than a latte but smaller in volume. Swapping dairy for unsweetened almond milk saves calories and adds a nutty flavour.
Espresso shot (2–3 calories)
Pure coffee concentrate with no milk or sugar is ideal. It’s the lowest-calorie option, ideal if you want a quick hit of caffeine without sipping a large drink.