6 ingredients that can stimulate hair growth

Swagatalakshmi Roychowdhury
Castor oil
This incredibly nourishing oil contains ricinoleic acid, which boosts blood circulation to the scalp, encouraging healthier and faster hair growth. Its rich fatty acids help reduce breakage and split ends.
Rosemary oil
Another great oil that improves blood circulation to the scalp, which may stimulate hair follicles. This works in addition to oils like lavender, chamomile, thyme, peppermint and garlic extract.
Minoxidil
Topical supplements, like minoxidil, contain melatonin that can help reduce hair loss and stimulate hair growth, while prescription finasteride may also promote hair growth and reduce hair loss in cases of male-pattern baldness.
Keratin supplements
Keratin might decrease hair loss and treat damaged hair. This, in turn, increases hair diameter since it is the natural protein that makes up your hair. Adding supplements could help repair damage.
Home-made hair masks
Applying home-made hair masks, for instance, one made with curd, eggs and mayonnaise can help strengthen hair and reduce breakage. It can also promote a healthier scalp, which may support hair growth.