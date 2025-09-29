6 unusual dining etiquette across the world which may shock Indians

Udisha
Germany has no finger food. Using hands to eat is looked down upon, and all sorts of food must be eaten using a knife and a fork. In India, eating with hands is part of tradition and custom.
In South Korea, one not only has to wait for the oldest person at the table to begin their meal, they must match their pace too! While respecting elders is extremely important to Indians, such a rule is quite surprising.
Italians drink cappuccino for breakfast and believe that drinking it later in the day is unhealthy and may cause problems. If you are a serial coffee drinker, be prepared for some judgment when you visit Italy.
If you are visiting Japan and don't know how to use a chopstick properly, learn it now! When eating rice, chopsticks must not be placed vertically in the bowl because it is considered offensive. Vertically straight chopsticks resemble funeral incense sticks and is not a good omen.
When in China, do not wipe off your plate clean after a delectable meal. You must leave some food on the plate as a gesture of thanking your host, implying that they have given you adequate food. Finishing your food is rude unlike in India where food wastage is almost a sin.
In Russia, putting your hand on the lap while eating is bad manners. You can keep them anywhere but your lap. Be very careful with your hands while eating, if you are in Russia!