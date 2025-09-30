5 places on your body where you shouldn't apply perfume

Swagatalakshmi Roychowdhury
Your face
Do not mistake perfume for your face mist and apply it to your face. Perfume contains alcohol and can be damaging for your eyes and around-the-eye area. It may also increase your risk of allergic reactions.
Broken or irritated skin
If your skin is damaged due to sunburns or allergies, spraying perfume on that area can harm already damaged skin. It's like adding salt to your injury, and it may burn.
Armpits
Spraying perfume on your underarms, which is a thin and sensitive area, can sting. Perfume contains alcohol and strong fragrance oils that can cause burning, itching and even rashes, especially right after shaving. Moreover, perfume doesn't address the cause of sweat smell, it solely aims to mask it (and does a bad job at it too).
Hair
The alcohol in perfumes strips natural oils in your hair. It dehydrates your hair strands, leaving it poofy, frizzy and brittle, leaving it more prone to breakage over time.
Your private area
Perfume contains alcohol and other synthetic compounds which may disturb the delicate pH balance of that area. Instead of perfumes, go for products which are meant to tackle intimate hygiene.