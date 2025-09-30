Don't have time for the gym? 6 cardio workouts you can try

Subhadrika Sen
Power walk
Every morning, go for a power walk or jogging spree. Enjoy the views, and effectively burn your calories.
HIIT
Train yourself with High-Intensity Internal Training which helps in losing fat. These can include jumping or squats followed by 30 seconds rest before moving on to the second set.
Zumba
Get movement in your whole body with free-style moves like Zumba.
Climbing stairs
For your legs and heart, it's good to climb stairs. Transition between simply climbing the stairs, jogging on it and double-step climbing.
Skipping
Keep jumping should be your motto when you can't go to the gym. Try jumping straight for a minute take a 30 seconds pause and then move on to the next set for burning calories, better circulation and endurance.
Squats
Do a whole set of bodyweight circuit for 15-20 minutes including squats, push-ups, burpees, high knees and more.