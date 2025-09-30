Hollywood’s longest marriages that ended after 20+ years

Atreyee Poddar
In Hollywood, we’re used to whirlwind romances that crash and burn before the ink on the wedding photos dries. But some news still shocks us, like the separation of Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban! Twenty years might sound like “forever,” but life keeps changing. Kids move out, careers take over, and priorities shift. These couples show that sometimes, calling it quits isn’t about failure—it’s about deciding what actually works now.
Hugh Jackman and Deborra-Lee Furness (27 years)
They were the poster couple for Hollywood loyalty—he was Wolverine, she was his rock. Then came the bombshell: a “mutual decision” to separate. Translation? Even superheroes can’t fight time.
Daddy Yankee and Mireddys González (20+ years)
Reggaeton’s king and his queen called it quits after two decades. Their split statement was heavy on gratitude and respect, but fans couldn’t help wondering if the music stopped when the marriage did.
Rachel Zoe and Rodger Berman (26 years)
The stylist to the stars and her longtime husband surprised everyone with their “amicable” split. No scandals, no drama—just a quiet end to a very fashionable love story.
Leah Remini and Angelo Pagán (21 years)
The sitcom star and her husband admitted the spark had shifted. Not gone, exactly—just… evolved. Divorce papers filed, but love apparently still “there.” A bittersweet Hollywood ending.
Jeff Bezos and MacKenzie Scott (25 years)
Amazon’s empire-building duo stunned the world with their separation. The divorce settlement was one of the most expensive in history—but MacKenzie turned her billions into philanthropy, proving divorce can be downright transformative.