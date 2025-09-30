Lower back pain? This underrated exercise could be your saviour!

Udisha
If you are suffering from lower back pain and are looking for some much-needed relief, you must try the Sphinx pose soon.
To master the Sphinx pose, lie down on your stomach and extend your legs. Make sure your feet is flat on the ground.
Your forearms should be on the floor with your elbows directly under the shoulders. Make sure to press into your forearms and lift only your head, chest, and abdomen while your hips and pelvis are on the ground.
Your shoulder blades should be firm and straighten the back your neck. Once you have attained the pose, hold it for 30 seconds to one minute. As you take deep breaths, lower your chest and head slowly on the floor.
The Sphinx pose will not only relieve you of your stubborn lower back pain, but also help strengthen your spine and calm the nervous system.