Top 5 Bigg Boss fights or dramas which led to evictions

Swagatalakshmi Roychowdhury
Afsana Khan eviction
Titliyan Warga singer and Bigg Boss 15 contestant Afsana Khan was evicted from the house for self-harm threats during a task. She tried to hurt herself with a knife, but was asked to leave after the horrific incident.
Bani J and Lopamudra Raut fight
In Bigg Boss 10, Bani J and Lopamudra Raut's argument escalated during a call centre task, to the point where Bani J nearly strangled Lopamedra.
Madhurima Tuli hits ex with frying pan
Bigg Boss 13's participants Vishal Aditya Singh and Madhurima Tuli, who had previously dated each other, had a massive fight. Madhurima got so angry, that she even hit her ex with a frying pan, leading to her eviction from the house.
Physical fights (again)
Umar Riaz was eliminated from Bigg Boss 15 following a physical altercation with Pratik Sehajpal. Host Salman Khan announced Umar’s eviction, as he had failed to control his aggression despite repeated warnings.
Unfair evictions(?)
On Bigg Boss OTT, tensions flared when Zeeshan Khan and Pratik Sehajpal clashed during the Boss Man–Boss Lady task. Zeeshan pushed Pratik and was asked to leave the task. Afterward, he shared photos of his injuries on social media.