4 things to know about the newly approved Thane-Navi Mumbai link

Bristi Dey
The route
The newly approved project of Thane-Navi Mumbai Link will be the connecting route between Kopri in Thane and Airoli and Digha in Navi Mumbai.
Time
This new project is set to significantly reduce travel time, with estimates suggesting a cut of up to 30 minutes, making daily commutes faster and far more efficient.
Why crucial
This new link will allow travellers to commute directly between Navi Mumbai and Thane, helping them bypass the usual congested routes of Kalwa Creek Bridge that remains jam-packed during peak hours.
Long term effect
Better connectivity will not only help with the frustrating traffic jams, but also increase the economic factors depending on it. It will support housing growth, improve access to employment, and make adjacent urban markets function more like a unified economic zone.