5 daily habits that helps you save more money

DEBOLINA ROY
By logging your daily costs within an app or ledger, you gain immediate awareness of how much money you are spending. It will help you identify any leaks in your budget and also gives you accountability for every penny.
Prepping your meals is one of the underrated but effective money saving tips. Cooking your meals at home can help you save money on takeout and convenience food.
Take an entire day to think about any unnecessary purchases. It can help emotionally or impulsively buying things. The 24-hour period allows you to think whether the item is a necessity or merely an impulse that distracts you.
Track your bank balance and investments regularly. You're can create an invisible habit of saving by having funds placed into separate accounts without you having to think about it.
Regularly switch off lights and unplug appliances, to help reduce your utility bills. Also, making minor alterations to your heater/cooler settings can add up and save you quite a bit.