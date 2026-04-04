5 things that nature therapy entails

Subhadrika Sen
Nature therapy uses the stillness and slow passing of time in natural environement to better mind, body and soul thorugh various activities.
Guided training: Outdoor Yoga, dance, aerobics in small groups helps in refreshing your mind.
Journaling: Nature acts as a great trigger to open your minds towards many facets in life. Jot down all your thoughts in a journal while sitting amidst a natural environment.
Physical Activities: Like trekking and walking makes our responsible, observant of the surroundings and diligent towards taking responsibilities, apart from enjoying the scenic views.
Creative pursuits: Use the elements of Nature to progress in your creative pursuits like painting, sketching, and photography. Take your equipments admist nature and make it the inspiration for your creation.
Gardening: Is a major part of nature therapy. building your home / kitchen garden requires time, investment, patience and depth of knowledge.