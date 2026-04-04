Who is Indian-origin author Padma Viswanathan, who is shortlisted for International Booker Prize 2026?

DEBOLINA ROY
Having been born to Indo-Canadian parents in Canada, she inherited a broad range of cultural references and influences. He experience growing up fostered a long-lasting interest in understanding the diaspora that would eventually inspire her to earn post-graduate in creative writing.
Following graduation from the University of Alberta, she honed her skills further by attending Johns Hopkins University and the University of Arizona. Those schools offered technical rigor, allowing her to develop into a versatile playwright and novelist.
Padma Viswanathan has achieved even greater recognition as a translator of Portuguese books. She translated the Portuguese novel, On Earth As It Is Beneath, into English, capturing the original's eerie ambiance through her exactness of language.
In her books, she explores the multifaceted history of South Asia and the immigrant experience through creative storytelling. As a result her readers gain an understanding of how cultural heritage has influenced contemporary personal identity.
Padma Viswanathan resides now in Fayetteville, North Carolina and lives a creative life with husband Geoffrey Brock (poet). They have 2 children and run their household with the focus on the arts of language and stories from the world.