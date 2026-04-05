4 ways to tell if a song is AI generated

DEBOLINA ROY
Pay attention for synthetic / slurred phrases when listening through mechanical sounds like metal. Large transitional glitches usually happen due to problems with unnatural sounding synthetic models, e.g., poor smoothness of hard consonants or not producing consistent pitches across a complete song.
The precision of the computer's sounds (rhythms and pitches) is mathematical. But is consistently more polished with no microscopic motion errors, resulting in a very sterile sound that is remote to a live performance.
Typically, structure-based algorithms dictate the chord progressions and chorus structure of AI generated songs. The endings are generally made up of an arbitrary break or multiple repetitive and generic looped phrases.
AI generates songs will lack the emotional connection and tension resulting from a human songwriter’s creativity. Even though the lyrics may have grammatical standards, they will fall short of having the deep stories and personal feelings associated with a human song.