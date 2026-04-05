5 cars in India with the highest resale value

Udisha
Toyota Fortuner
This car doesn't stop giving even after you part ways with it. Thanks to its strong engine, built and grandeur, this car has one of the highest resale values even after years of use.
Maruti Suzuki Swift
This car has been a bestseller all across the country, with a large popular relying on the model. Known for its efficient fuel use, affordable spare parts and exceptional service provision, this car resells at quite a high price.
Toyota Innova
One of India's favourite car models, its durability is extraordinary. It can go years without any major issues, thus demanding a high resale price.
Hyundai Creta
There is hardly any match to this mid-size SUV. Extremely popular, the space and comfort of this car unmatched. It demands a high price at the second hand car market even after heavy use.
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
Another one of the country's favourite cars, it is popular for being economical, spacious and reliable. Used widely for both commercial and personal purposes, people buy used models of this car without thinking much.