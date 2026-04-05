5 effective ways of utilising orange peels this summer

Subhadrika Sen

Body Mist: Soak orange peels overnight in water, strain and store in a spritz bottle. Patch test first and then start using.

Room Freshener: Take orange peels, cinnamon and cloves and steam it over heat. The emerging steam acts as a natural room freshener.

Home-made tan removal pack: Take orange peel and grind it to powder form. Add sandalwood and milk. Rub it over tan to remove.

Infused water: Make a detox drink with fresh orange peels and mint. It helps in hydration and refilling electrolytes in the body.

Cleaning supply: If you rub orange peels over greasy surfaces or kitchen utensils, it helps in removing grease and leaving behind a subtle fresh aroma.  

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