5 multifunctional furniture ideas for small Indian homes

DEBOLINA ROY
This adaptable product is one of the must-have multifunctional furniture for small homes. It can function as a fashionable sofa for a family gathering and then change into a king-sized bed.
It is well suited for the current ‘work from home’ age as they fit flush against the wall when closed. And it can be used as a sturdy working surface when in the open position, creating a space for your laptop and notebooks.
Compact ottomans can provide additional seating, a place for your feet to rest while sitting on the couch, or even serve as a coffee table. By lifting the lid, you will find some hidden storage inside for bedding covers or toys.
These tables are small enough for everyday meals and have hidden extensions that slide out in order to add guests. Thus, the multi-use furniture for small housing adjusts for any event.
Since beds take up the majority of the floor space, it is important to maximize their efficiency. With the use of modern hydraulic lifts, you can now easily get into the larger areas of space beneath a bed.