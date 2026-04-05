6 contemporary Indian bands that are dominating the playlists

DEBOLINA ROY
The modern Indie music scene's identify. The band is known for their use of evocative lyrics in Hindi and signature guitar riffs. Through their emotion and anxiety, this band expresses what it is like to be a youth in today's society.
A legendary name among contemporary Indian bands, this group expertly fuses elements of Indian folk with jazz and rock. Their spiritual style and references to social issues will appeal to all types of listeners looking for quality music.
This group has been an independent rock powerhouse for more than 30 years. Their classic songs and high-energy, live performances incorporate unique violin melodies and soaring guitar solos.
Led by Palash Sen, this group was one of the first to mix Hindi words with pop and rock. By creating songs that told stories and had catchy tunes, they built a bridge between mainstream and independent music.
Vishal Dadlani's band has changed the way people think about contemporary Indian bands by adding electronic sounds to rock music. Their cutting-edge sounds and urban feel created the foundation for India's modern music.
This band brings together various musical influences; from classical Carnatic to folk music and contemporary rock. Their song, Ahateein, from Splitsvilla became an internet sensation.