Dev. D returns to theatres this April: 4 things which made the film iconic

DEBOLINA ROY
The female characters have more power than men do in standard adaptations. For instance Paro has the ability to take the lead in a sexual relationship; while Chanda has strength/mental fortitude as evidenced by her ability to survive and flourish through a brutal experience.
Anurag Kashyap’s Dev.D traded the beautiful silk robes with GAP tees. The character of Dev was portrayed as a spoiled, young man who was lustful, selfish, impulsive, giving a very raw and realistic point of view.
The eclectic soundtrack by Amit Trivedi became a cultural touchstone combining elements of rock, folk, and brass. Two of its most famous tracks, Emosanal Attyachar and Pardesi, served as a vital part of the narrative engine.
Rajeev Ravi used neon lights and blue smoke along with Dutch angles. This technique helped in establishing the psychedelic atmosphere to capture Delhi’s dark underbelly in such a way that each frame appears like a fever dream.