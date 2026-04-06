4 simple low-waste swaps you can start at home

DEBOLINA ROY
Use concentrated soap blocks instead of plastic bottles to reduce waste to easily remove grease. They frequently come packaged in a compostable paper material. Concentrated soap blocks last significantly longer than liquid soaps.
Switch from using plastic produce bags to using durable mesh bags or cotton bags to help create less waste. These low-waste swaps lasts longer and can be reused for other household chores.
Shrink wrap can be substituted by a breathable, natural product made with beeswax or soy. The wax seals the sheets around food containers and/or snacks. They help keep food fresher for longer through a natural process.
Rather than purchasing new spray bottles, glass containers with concentrated refill tablets can be used. It will also save countless plastic bottles from going into the waste stream!