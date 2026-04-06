5 activities to avoid during the rain

Subhadrika Sen
Walking through flooded areas: Unless an absolute must avoid walking over floods since there can be snakes, open drains or active wires.
Standing in open fields: Avoid open fields since they can directly attract lightning. stand far from any electric towers, scarecrows, or tall trees.
Riding a bike: A two-wheeler tends to skid on rain-washed surface, causing accidents.
Outdoor sports: Avoid it during the rains. Playing with shoes makes you slip while playing without may hurt your feet.
Swimming: Swimming in open water bodies like lake or ponds should be avoided as it becomes a den for harmful insects and snakes.
Boating: Avoid taking a boat across the river when it starts raining. In case you are in the boat, reach the shore / land and get off. The water level rises during rain and it can capsize a boat.