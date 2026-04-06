5 best horror movies that deal with curses

Udisha
Ringu (1998)
This Japanese movie revolves around a videotape that is cursed and goes on to kill the person who watches it, exactly seven days later. A former couple goes on to investigate the teen deaths in this Hideo Nakata directed movie.
The Exorcist (1973)
The basis of this popular film is a demonic curse that leads to a young girl getting possessed. One of the scariest horror films, this film is laden with religious themes.
Drag Me to Hell (2009)
The movie follows loan officer Christine Brown who is placed under the curse of the Lamia by an old lady because Christine had refused to extend her loan. The story, though simple, creatively blends horror and dark comedy.
It Follows (2014)
This horror mystery movie reimagines the curse as a haunting entity that follows around before moving over to the next person. University student Jay Height feels something is following her after a sexual encounter with Hugh.
The Wailing (2016)
This South Korean horror mystery follows a small village affected by a deathly plague which is the curse that mysteriously claims life. A police officer embarks on the journey to unravel the mystery after his daughter falls sick.