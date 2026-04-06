5 crispy Bengali monsoon snacks you must try

Bristi Dey
Beguni (sliced eggplant fritters)
The go-to snack of Bengalis is the beloved Beguni that stands tall among the many fritters and fried snacks. It is dipped in gram flour batter and deep-fried to golden perfection. A touch of black salt and it is all you need with you cup of tea.
Aloo Chop (potato fritters)
Potato is an all-time favourite among Bengalis, and when the thunder rolls, aloo chop with a cup of coffee feels like an emotion. Made with spiced mashed potato balls dipped in batter and deep-fried to perfection, it’s simple, comforting, and easy to love.
Phuluri (Fluffy lentil fritters)
Another favourite, this crunchy fritters are made from lentil batter, and are often paired with muri (puffed rice) and chopped onions for that authentic mix.
Peyaji (Onion fritters)
Made with sliced onions mixed in spiced gram flour batter and deep-fried. It is the classic telebhaja all the Bengalis crave for in a rainy evening.
Fish fry
This is the premium version of all the fritters and are often paired with kasundi. Crispy crumb-coated fish fillet, usually bhetki, this becomes the fulfilling snack in the monsoon eve.