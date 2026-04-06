5 hidden spots in Kolkata to experience better rainy days

Subhadrika Sen
Kumartuli ghats: After crossing over the rain-washed narrow lanes of Kumartuli, take a liesurely stroll around the adjoined ghats. If lucky, you might spot a lone fisherman.
Salt Lake: Catching a slight drizzle around Chingrighata and the bheris are a wonderful sight.
Santragachi Jheel: Move over migratory birds, just sit quietly when the dark clouds embrace the sky and cold winds blow across your face, and you would come back for the experience over and over again.
Parks and Sanctuaries: From Agri-horticulture garden to Chintamanikar Bird Sanctuary or Central Park, watching the rains and the birds together is sheer joy, especially for bird lovers.
Open Air Markets: Like Kasba, Gariahat, parts of New Market, Burrabazaar, and bazaar's near the railway station are a sight to behold when the drizzle starts.