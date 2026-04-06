5 Punjabi snacks for monsoon

Team Indulge
Amritsari Paneer Pakoda
Crispy on the outside, soft and spiced on the inside: Amritsari paneer pakodas are a monsoon essential. Thick slices of paneer are dipped in gram flour batter seasoned with ajwain, red chilli and chaat masala, then deep-fried till golden. Best enjoyed piping hot with mint chutney and masala chai.
Aloo Tikki with Chole
This street-style favourite is pure comfort food. Crisp potato patties are topped with spicy chole, tangy tamarind chutney, mint chutney and chopped onions. The mix of crunchy, spicy and tangy flavours makes it perfect for a cosy rainy evening.
Pyaz Ke Pakode
Onion fritters are a monsoon classic across India, but the Punjabi-style version is extra robust. Sliced onions are mixed with besan, green chillies and coriander, then fried into crunchy clusters. Serve them hot with green chutney and a sprinkle of chaat masala.
Bread Pakora
Stuffed, dipped and deep-fried, bread pakoras are a beloved rainy-day indulgence. Bread slices filled with spiced mashed potatoes are coated in besan batter and fried till crisp. Pair with imli chutney for that sweet-spicy kick.
Paneer Bhurji Pav
Spicy paneer bhurji cooked with tomatoes, onions and Punjabi masalas, served with butter-toasted pav. Messy, hearty and comforting when it’s pouring outside.