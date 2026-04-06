5 simple habits to reduce daily stress

DEBOLINA ROY
Avoid reaching for your phone after you wake up, It can activate cortisol by seeing emails or social media notifications. Instead, give yourself at least 30 minutes of stretching and/or quiet time.
You can activate your vagus nerve and control your body’s stress response by inhaling for 4 seconds, holding your breath for 7 seconds, and exhaling for 8 seconds. This quick exercise is one of the easiest stress-relieving tips.
Studies have shown that being in green spaces like parks or gardens lowers your heart rate. So being outside can help get out of a toxic thought pattern and re-energize your mind.
A mere 20 minutes of a brisk walk will give you an abundance of endorphins and dopamine. Your body will naturally produce a painkiller through natural means while also reducing the tension levels.
When you can note precisely what you value, overcoming natural negativity biases will become much simpler. Writing in a journal creates an ongoing habit that will help you relieve stress and direct your attention to positive things.