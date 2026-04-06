5 songs that must be in your rainy day playlist

Udisha
Ghanan Ghanan (Lagaan)
This song reminds you of petrichor after the first monsoon rain. Composed by the legendary A.R. Rahman, rainy days will remain incomplete without this song.
Pyaar Hua Ikraar Hua (Shree 420)
Rainy days are incomplete without love. Rain has always been the metaphor of passion, love and the promise to stay together under a shared umbrella. This legendary song by Manna Dey and Lata Mangeshkar was composed by Shankar-Jaikishan and has become iconic ever since.
Ek Ladki Bheegi Bhaagi Si (Chalti Ka Naam Gaadi)
Another Kishore Kumar classic, this song is fun and playful. Composed by S.D. Burman, this is a staple in most monsoon playlists.
Rimjhim Gire Sawan (Manzil)
A classic song, this monsoon anthem was beautifully put to tune by R.D. Burman. Kishore Kumar's voice evokes a sense of sadness and nostalgia that the rains always bring.
Barso Re Megha (Guru)
Besides nostalgia, a tinge of sadness and love, rains also bring relentless joy and this A.R. Rahman composition captures exactly that. No matter how old we grow, the magic of dancing in the rain never goes away and the melodious voice of Shreya Ghoshal brings out the innocence in the song perfectly.