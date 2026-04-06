5 ways to repeat clothes without making the outfit look repetitive

DEBOLINA ROY
One of the easiest tips to repeat your outfits with a different energy is to change the shoes. For example, changing from elegant heels to chunky sneakers or leather loafers will immediately change the look of a dress.
Consider your clothing to be like building blocks, not a final look. Layer with different types of jackets such as a structured blazer, cropped denim jacket or a lightweight shrug.
Accessories help to visually change your look. You could use statement jewellery, bold belts to cinch the waist or use different bag styles to refresh your look.
Switch up your makeup routine. A high updo and bold red lipstick can give you an entirely different image than soft, wavy hair and no makeup.
Choose versatile basic colours and simple cuts that will provide a neutral look. Using these versatile basic pieces as a base allows for easy ways for getting the most use out of outfits while keeping them looking new.