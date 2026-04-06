6 colour trends replacing white walls in 2026

DEBOLINA ROY
Experts recommend that the use of muddy neutral colours to add visual weight. Grounding colours create the same consistent through-line throughout the house, giving you a feeling of safety and anchoring larger spaces.
It is one of the most fun and interesting wall colour trends of 2026. A vivid, but still sophisticated, version of 'brat green’ instantly captures attention with its brightness. It also adds an element of fun in your home decor.
Blue as a colour for 2026 will work well with furniture with tan colour and natural wood finishes. It offers a bright and relaxing change from cold white walls used in years past.
A sunbaked shade is recommended by many people for creating a relaxed, soulful atmosphere. It combines contemporary and vintage touch to create a richness and warm atmosphere.
The focus for 2026 will be personality, and what can be better than bright red? Try something bolder in terms of colour quality. These deeper and richer colours provide an additional elegance to your home.
This yellow-white adds some under-tones in an unexpectedly soft way. It also helps accentuate darker and muddier colours.