6 rainy day photography spots in Kolkata that should not be missed

Subhadrika Sen
Maidan: This lush patch of greenery with tall trees, blanket of green grass, grazing horses and sometimes reflective pools of water puddles are unmissable for a rainy day photography expedition.
Rabindra Sarovar Lake: Come summer and monsoons and the lake is engulfed in a blanket of lotus plants. This is a sight to behold with a green layer on the water with sporadic pink blooms all across, winning every heart.
James Prinsep Ghat: Remember the famous rain sequence from Parineeta? Well you can have your own - right outside the majestic monument with the bridge as a background.
Howrah Bridge: If you are sporty enough, then this is the spot for rainy day photographs. With non-stop hustle and bustle, kids jumping in the water, pedestrians walking overhead, every frame tells a story.
St Paul's Cathedral: A hidden spot during the rains, the thick canopy, bright blooms inside and a pathway that reflects the majestic monument, are great frames. This apart you always have the OG victoria Memorial.
Newtown: The smooth roads around Ecopark, Newtown are a photographer's delight. You would find green belts, concrete frames and long empty roads (if you are lucky)