Best chaat spots in Kolkata: Vivekananda Park to New Market guide

Kolkata doesn’t do chaat politely. It does it loud, tangy, slightly chaotic—and often better than cities that claim ownership. You don’t eat chaat here; you hover over a steel plate while a vendor reads your spice tolerance like a psychic. The real rule? Follow the crowd, not the reviews. If a vendor has ten people waiting and zero branding, congratulations—you’ve found gold.

Here’s a sharp, no-nonsense list of where the city truly delivers.