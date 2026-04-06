Ladakh increases flights for Apricot Blossom Festival: 4 things to do during your visit

Bristi Dey
Ladakh has recently witnessed a major boost in air connectivity. Previously around 8 flights were enroute per day to Leh and now it has increased to 18 flights a day. Ladakh is all set to welcome tourist during the Apricot blossom season and here are some of the must-do things during your visit.
Head to outskirt villages
In order to witness the breathtaking colours of the Apricot season, don't limit yourself to the bustling towns. Head to villages like Turtuk and Tyakshi where valleys turn into a soft canvas of pink and white blossoms.
Try the seasonal food and fruits
April is the quiet season so without much rush take a slow stroll through the villages and explore the local cuisines. From fresh apricots to jams, juices, and even apricot kernel oil, the seasonal flavours are a must-try.
Indulge in the cultural ceremony
The Apricot Blossom Festival or the Chuli Mendok is the seasonal cultural celebration which include dancing, singing and other rituals. Indulge in folk music, traditional dance, and local crafts, offering a glimpse into Ladakhi heritage.
Go for local sightseeing and click aesthetic pictures
The season calls for all the Instagram-worthy pictures and aesthetic postcard memories. The local place would generally remain less crowded during this season so click as many pictures and breathe in the charming beauty of the Himalayan town.