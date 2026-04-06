Out in the rain, beware of these 6 snakes

Subhadrika Sen
RuIndian Cobra: This hooded snake is one of the most feared ones. found in urban and rural areas, one bit can leave you neurologically impaired.
Russell's Viper: Can be distinguished by a chain-like band running thorugh its body. Usually found around gardens and fields, it turns aggressive when disturbed.
Common Krait: Active mostly during nights, it is known to enter homes. While its bite is painless, it has deadly impacts.
Indian Rock Python: Mostly seen in wetlands and rural areas, its large body can be intimidating, although it is non venomous.
Saw-scaled viper: Its scaly body is a perfect camouflage for hiding in sandy or dry areas. Its sizzling' sound is an indicator of its presence.
Checkered Keelback: These non-venomous snakes are often found in areas which are flood-prone or near a water body.