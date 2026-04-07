5 Indian colour coded cities and the history behind it

Bristi Dey
Jaipur, Pink City
Rajasthan's capital city is one of the most aesthetic destinations where each house is painted in shades of terracotta pink. During the rule of Maharaja Sawai Ram Singh, back in 1876, to welcome the Prince of Wales, the walls were painted pink. Later a law was passed to keep the tradition alive and paint every corner of the city pink.
Jodhpur, the blue city
The Brahmins used to believe that painting the houses blue would be auspicious for them and that belief surpassed generations making Jodhpur the Blue City of India. Also, jokingly it is believed that the blue colour works best as an insect repellent as well.
Udaipur, The White City
It is not for the colour but for the waters! Udaipur is named as the white city because of the mesmerizing lakes that reflect the colour white when shines in daylight. Also the majestic marble architecture is another reason for the name
Cuttack, the silver city
Cuttack in Odisha is called the silver city thanks to its centuries-old tradition of Tarakasi. This is a 500-year old silver filigree craft featuring intricate, delicate designs made from thin silver wires. The city’s identity is deeply tied to this art form and hence the name.
Puducherry, Town of Pastel colours
This small town in the coast of Bay of Bengal, is often adored for its white and blueish colours in its walls especially in the French Town. The colonial villas painted in mustard-yellow, baby-blue, and soft-white shades, are the result of French colonization. On top of that when bougainvillea covers the street, it feels nothing short of magical.