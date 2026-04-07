5 places in India that are better in off-season

DEBOLINA ROY
Take advantage of this out-of-the-way entry point in the cold for some fun. The Key Gompa monastery is surrounded by snow and at the base of the Pir Panjal mountains. You can reach it by car from Shimla.
Palampur, the tea capital of India, is a tranquil escape from the hustle and bustle of city life. It is also a great place to visit during July. Enjoy paragliding over the Dhauladhar mountain ranges or explore beautiful gardens.
June to September provide the best time frame for enjoying monsoon and celebrating Onam. Witness the famous martial arts, enjoy some fabulous food and shopping at low discounted prices.
Between July and September, the Land of Kings has an extraordinary metamorphosis as dry land becomes wet during monsoon. One of the most iconic things here during monsoon is its transformation into lush greenery.
The best chance to see snow-wrapped Kanchenjunga is during January. Visit the Zong Dhog Monastery in complete solitude. Among the many offbeat destinations in India, Kalimpong has the best views of Kanchenjunga during winter.