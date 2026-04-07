5 ways to keep your dogs engaged indoors on a rainy day

Subhadrika Sen
Games on top priority: Play basic games like fetch and tug of war. If there is space then you can set up an obstacle course as well.
Exercise and Commands: Staying indoors is the best time to practice old commands and learn new tricks like scent training, spin etc.
Chew-toy check: Giving them a chew toy or cuddles always work.
Treat time with a twist: Give them a treat but make them work for it. You can also stuff treat in a toy and give it to them. This will keep them engaged for a long time.
Choose entertainment that helps them relax: Either play their favourite song or cartoon/ movie on TV , so that they can relax.