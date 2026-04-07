6 must-eat Baisakhi foods that will elevate your festive feast experience

DEBOLINA ROY
One of the famous Baisakhi foods, this creamy curry consists of spinach, mustard greens, and bathua. Finally ginger, chillies and garlic are tempered in oil , and generously topped off with a dollop of white butter.
Using maize flour, this yellow flatbread has a nutty taste. It pairs nicely with sarson ka saag. The bread is rolled by hand and cooked on a grill until it is crunchy, symbolizing the fields of golden wheat and corn grown in Punjab.
These dark spiced chickpeas hailing from Rawalpindi have been infused with tea leaves to give it deep colour. Fresh pomegranate seeds give it a tanginess. This nutritious protein packed delight is perfect for festive occasions.
Meethi Chawal or Zarda Pulao gets its yellow colour from saffron and turmeric. Prepared with flavourful spices such as cardamom and cloves, it is often adorned with an abundance of dried fruits.
Velvety and slightly tangy sauce made from yogurt with a base of ground chickpea flour. This hearty dish represents the two different types of textures often found in traditional Baisakhi foods, i.e., creamy and crunchy.
This traditional dessert consists of roasted whole wheat and sugar, along with ghee. Its luxurious and velvety dollop of sweetness traditionally marks the end of Baisakhi celebrations.