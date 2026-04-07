6 ways to take care of your dogs on a rainy day

Subhadrika Sen
Put on a raincoat: A dog raincoat is a must during the rains. It keeps them safe from the weather and the dirty mud that they usually roll on.
Rain Boots: They might wobble for the first time, but will get used to it. It helps in protecting their paws from the dirty water and mud which can lead to bacterial or fungal infections.
Avoid walking in dangerous conditions: If the weather is too rough with heavy rainfall, avoid going for a walk. Moreover, while walking keep to the cleaner areas and consciously avoid puddles and water-logging.
Hygiene on priority: Whether they go out or not, keep their paws clean and dry at all times. And definitely after retunring from a walk!
Safe Space: Dogs are scared of lightning and thunder. Create a safe space for them inside or outside the crate with their favourite toys, blankets, treats. Also, make sure that you stay near them.
Indoor activities: Keep them engaged indoors with games, toys, and exercises.