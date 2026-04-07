Who is Payal Nag: India's first quadruple amputee archer?

DEBOLINA ROY
At the Para Archery World Series in 2026, Payal Nag shocked all of archery by beating top-ranked archer Sheetal Devi for a gold medal. She won with an upset 139 to 136, and provided two brilliant ten's as part of this match.
Born to migrant workers in Odisha, her life transformed at 5 years of age due to an 11,000 volts electric shock. After she was left without all 4 limbs and her parents, then she was placed in a government childcare facility.
She was awarded by Parbatigiri Balniketan prior to her finding out about her ability to use the bow and arrow. Before using her hands, she was already known for creating beautiful detailed drawings with her feet.
Under the direction of coach, Kuldeep Vedwan, the athlete has developed an innovative shooting method. She shoots with her mouth to release arrows and uses a specially made prosthetic leg to give the bow stability.