World Health Day 2026: 4 signs your body is asking for a reset; here's what to do

Bristi Dey
This World Health Day, let your body reset, restore and rejuvenate. If you think this isn't for you, think again because if any of the following symptoms is in your daily routine, it is time to listen to your body.
If you feel a constant urge to just lay down or feel tired, it is not laziness, it is your body slowly giving up on you. Focus on reducing screen time before bed, maintaining a fixed sleep schedule, and slow down on the caffeine intake.
If your gut is right, everything feels right. So, if you have irregular bowel movements, and discomfort after meals, then your gut needs attention. Add digestive foods like curd, seasonal fruits in your diet and slow down on the junk. Change your routine slowly and steadily because your gut thrives on consistency more than extremes.
If you're wondering why everything feels unclear inside your brain then you must be having brain fog. One of the major symptom of brain fog is fatigue and it is often linked to inflammation, poor sleep, and gut-brain imbalances. Hydrating yourself is one of the crucial step. Also, prioritise sleep, and consider a detox or supplementation.
Sudden skin breakouts can often be more than just a surface issue, they may signal that something internally is out of balance. It might be your gut, liver or other parts. Clean up your diet, drink plenty of water, and consider targeted skincare or lymphatic drainage.