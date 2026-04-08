4 benefits of having chia pudding for breakfast

Udisha
High fiber content
Chia seeds are a powerhouse of fiber and aids the digestive system. Often mixed with milk, yogurt or curd and refrigerated overnight to make a pudding, this is a breakfast meal that can increase your fiber intake and improve digestion.
Provides energy
Chia seeds and yogurt together provide a healthy mix of protein, fiber and healthy fats. This combination helps a sustained release of energy instead of a crash. Having chia pudding for breakfast also keeps your stomach full for a longer time.
Essential minerals
Packed with calcium, phosphorous and magnesium, chia seeds are extremely nutrition dense. When combined with yogurt, milk or curd, chia pudding becomes further rich in zinc, calcium, potassium, among other essential minerals which support bone and muscle health.
Rich in Omega-3 fatty acids
Chia seeds are packed with plant-based sources of a type of essential Omega-3 fatty acid known as ALA. Chia pudding, therefore, is good for heart health and helps reduce inflammation of organs such as liver.