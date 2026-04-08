5 flower festivals to attend around the world in 2026 during this blossom season

Bristi Dey
Apricot Blossom Festival, Ladakh, India
Ladakh in April turns into a flowery dream. Witness the local music and dance, enjoy the seasonal cuisines and take in the breathtaking contrasting beauty of the scenery. The celebration this year is scheduled for April 8 to April 16.
Sakura displays in Gardens by the Bay, Singapore
Wrapped in pink and white hues, this festival lights up Singapore in a majestic floral display each year. Slated for March 13 to April 15, 2026, the festival features cherry blossom varieties, including Prunus Jugatsu, and the delicate Prunus Somei Yoshino.
EPCOT International Flower Festival, USA
This one is not just the regular ones but is accompanied with Disney characters who act along the flowery gardens. Nature breathes life into the garden and you get to experience whimsical topiaries and lush greenery at the show. This year it is slated for March 4 to June 1.
Tulip Festival, Amsterdam, the Netherlands
Europe is always adored for its breathtaking natural beauty. And this festival in Spring brings forth a luscious display of floral imagery for tourists all around. Over 85 locations in the city showcase curated tulip varieties which paints the city in myriad shades, from red, pink, yellow, white, and more. Dates: March 19 to May 10, 2026
Jerte Valley, Spain
This place hosts a stunning display of cherry blossoms every year. The annual cherry blossom festival, known as the Fiesta del Cerezo en Flor, usually takes place in late March to early April.