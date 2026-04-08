Are banana chips healthy? 4 things you need to know

Udisha
Heavy in calories
The health factor of banana chips depends on their processing. Most store-bought ones are full of fats and calories as the chips are deep-fried. Overconsumption can lead to weight gain and digestive problems.
Added sugars and coatings
A lot of the available banana chips brands load the chips with sugar coatings such as honey, syrup or spices to enhance the taste. This leads to an increase in blood sugar level and empty calories, which is not really healthy.
Loss of nutrients
Deep-fried food have a dearth of essential vitamins and antioxidants and this makes banana chips less healthy than a fresh banana. There is serious lack of water content and almost no nutritional benefits.
The healthier alternative
Some banana chips brands sell healthier alternatives of the oil-heavy banana chips. These are not as harmful because they are mostly baked or dehydrated and have no added oil, salt, masala or sugar. For something even safer, make your banana chips at home without the risk of consuming additional calories.