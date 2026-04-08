Project Hail Mary: 4 ways Rocky became the main lead and won hearts in the movie

Bristi Dey
Amaze Amaze Amaze!
Rocky's unknowing humour was the shield from loneliness for Ryland Grace. He became a friend and his words made us feel more human than many actual humans do in a film.
Selfless heroism
He proved aliens too have hearts rather a bigger one. His actions redefine courage — not loud or dramatic, but deeply loyal and selfless. The scene where he saves Ryland, even at the cost of himself, hits right at the core. Thus by the end, it’s hard not to see him as the main character of the story and fall in love with him.
The unwavering energy
The story could have been a serious one but Rocky's presence adds a touch of humour even at the most crucial moments. His jittery, high-energy behaviour makes viewers laugh alongside Ryland.
Rocky's story
Though a side arc in the larger narrative, Rocky’s story quietly resonates with audiences. The lone years in space, the longing to see his partner and most importantly the urge of going home, each moment holds a heartwarming story in itself. Despite it all, Rocky has a 'thumbs down' perspective to life that makes the whole story a lot compelling.