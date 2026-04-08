Who is Christopher Abbott, Aubrey Plaza's child's father? 4 things you need to know

DEBOLINA ROY
Born of Feb 10, 1986, Christopher Abbott is one of the top actors in New York. He is known for versatile roles, especially when it comes to independent films like James White and Poor Things.
Christopher became famous as Charlie Dattolo on HBO series Girls. He gained a Golden Globe nomination for a role in Hulu’s miniseries Catch-22.
Christopher Abbott an Audrey Plaza’s relation started on the sets of Black Bear (2020). In late 2023, they got back together for a high-energy Off-Broadway play.
The couple has been spotted in many fashion events. This new time in their lives comes after the death of Aubrey Plaza's estranged ex-husband, director Jeff Baena, in April 2025.