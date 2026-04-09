5 black pepper concoctions for cold relief

Subhadrika Sen
Black pepper and honey syrup: Mix ½ teaspoon freshly ground black pepper and 1 teaspoon honey. Dilute it with warm water and sip slowly.
Black pepper and turmeric milk: Add a pinch of turmeric and black pepper to a glass a milk. Jaggery may be added to sweeten it. Drink it before bedtime for a night-time recovery routine.
Spicy black pepper rasam: Add black pepper, garlic, cumin and curry leaves in tamarind water. This concoction helps to clear sinus, aids digestion and hydrates the body.
Classic kadha: Boil 5-6 crushed black peppercorns, ginger, tulsi leaves in one cup water. Reduce it by half and strain. Add honey (optional). And serve.
Black pepper and lemon immunity drink: Mix crushed black pepper with lemon juice and a pinch of salt or honey. Dilute with warm water and sip.