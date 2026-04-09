5 differences between yogurt and curd

Udisha
Preparation method
Curd is prepared by boiling milk which is then cooled down. A curd starter or acidic component is added, which gives it the tangy flavour. Yogurt, on the other hand, goes through a more industrial process using fermented milk and specific bacterial strains.
Bacterial strains
While curd is fermented using lactic acid bacteria that is produced naturally, yogurt uses two specific bacterial strains: Lactobacillus bulgaricus and Streptococcus thermophilus.
Flavour
Since the production of curd does not have a specific set of rules, the taste and flavour changes according to the nature of ingredients and the environment (it can even be prepared at home). Yogurt, though similar in taste, is milder, and has a consistent flavour.
Consistency
Curd has a lighter consistency which is often watery, depending on the conditions it was prepared under. Yogurt is thicker and creamier and its texture is uniform since it is prepared under controlled temperatures and using standardised methods.
Probiotic value
Although curd contains good bacteria, the levels are standardised and yogurt is labelled as probiotic because of the specific bacteria used. Both are very good for gut health.