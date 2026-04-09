5 rarest jewellery pieces worn by Ambani family

DEBOLINA ROY
Nita Ambani grabbed spotlight with a necklace that contained two high-quality emeralds from Colombia. This rare piece is worth $48 million.
The Golconda diamond 52.58-carat, was a part of the Mughal Empire. It is worth approximately $5 million and was sold at auction by Christie's and became a treasure in the Ambani family collection.
Isha Ambani's couture was redefined when she sported a lehenga blouse made of real jadau jewellery. The precious stones from Gujarat and Rajasthan were put together with gold zardozi to create a work of art.
Shloka Ambani’s necklace is considered to be among the most valuable pieces. It contains a 407-carat diamond, hanging from a rose gold branchlet and adorned with 91 white diamonds. The estimated value of this necklace is $35 million.
Shloka Ambani wore a contemporary zig-zag necklace featuring giant heart-shaped diamonds. This extremely valued item represents the evolution of the younger generations of the Ambani family through their style and the latest trends in jewellery.