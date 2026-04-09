6 places to take cover during rain when stuck outdoors

Subhadrika Sen
Buildings: Concrete buildings like shops, residences are good places to take immediate cover.
Public shelters: Bus or metro stations often see a large gathering of people taking shelter during rain. Cafes and restaurants are another place which see a surge in customers during rains.
Large trees: If it’s a light drizzle, then definitely you can take cover under the trees. But if it’s a heavy downpour with thunder and lightning, then avoid.
Vehicle: If you have your own vehicle, get inside, roll up the windows and wait till rain stops or lessens.
Partially constructed buildings: May be an option for light drizzle but definitely not one hen its pouring bad. Partially constructed buildings may collapse under the weight which can be dangerous for those taking shelter.
Under bridges: Bridges give shelter to many people during the rains. But just position yourself so that you are not in the way of traffic.