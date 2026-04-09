What is El Nino? How is Indian monsoon affected by that?

Bristi Dey
What is it?
El Nino is a seasonal phenomenon where the central and eastern Pacific Ocean becomes unusually warm. This results in disruption of current to flow towards certain areas. When trade winds weaken, it warms water to shift east towards South America giving birth to this phenomenon.
When and how can it affect?
It occurs every 3-7 years and it affects the global temperature ushering drastic changes in climate. A potential super El Nino can result in severe drought and heat waves in some parts of the globe, while other parts can expect increased flooding.
Effect on India
Monsoon in 2026 sits at the crucial pedestal for its effect. Expected to emerge between June and August, El Nino will potentially bring severe heatwaves in India, reduced monsoon rainfall, and global agricultural disruption.
What to do?
Though individually one can't do much but can prepare for the worst and ration essentials. Expect water shortages and higher temperatures, so use water efficiently and try to conserve it. Stay hydrated and follow local instructions for severe warnings.